KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, students from all over the Kansas City metro are getting a helping hand through the I Am Foundation’s Leadership Institute.

The goal is to close the gap between what high school and college students know about the professional world and what they need to know to launch successful careers.

“We’re making an impact and all we’re doing is teaching you the things that’s going to help you move and navigate through your life,” said I Am Foundation Founder Elijah Dormeus. “You’re going to have to buy a car one day, you’re going to have to budget one day, you’re going to have to rent you’re going to have to buy, either or. You’re going to have to understand how to love yourself when no one wants to love you.”

The six-day long institute is packed with courses and speakers covering personal development, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, investing, and other skills that often aren’t explicitly taught in traditional school curriculum.

Other days have trips to department stores, visits from hair stylists and barbers, and an etiquette class helping students navigate rooms they might not have been in yet.

“That entire day is to help students see themselves in a greater light,” Dormeus said.

Affirmation circles allow positive words to fly back and forth while lifting up students like Jada Woods.

“Not coming from wealth…it makes you think that you’re not going to be able to get to the point of success that you want to be at,” Woods said.

She got involved after running into Dormeus, who says he once had similar doubts before plenty of hustle and one chance encounter led him to Morehouse College. He’s hoping to provide a similar mentorship to the next generation.

“Having people believe in you so that came to our mission to lead, encourage, and motivate students to see themselves greater than their circumstances,” said Dormeus.

It’s already working for students like Oddvehus Pace who works in his family business is starting to see himself differently because of the leadership institute.

“This program has helped me become more confident in myself,” Pace said. “This program has helped me realize that things are going to happen in life and you have to move past those things.”

Dormeus says that’s a lift not every student in parts of the metro gets but it could make the difference between reaching their goals and not going how to.

“When someone is opening the opportunity to you, how could I not think something like this is amazing,” Woods said.