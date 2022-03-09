OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe East administrator shot on Friday provided an update on his recovery while joining in on the #OneOlatheFamily trend on social media.

Assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel was one of two people shot Friday morning in the office area of Olathe East High School.

Sending all my love to our Olathe East community & beyond. The love & support for my family & I has been incredible. It is helping me get through, thank you. I am resting & recovering at home with my family, & praying for the healing of all involved. #OneOlatheFamily Dr. Kaleb Stoppel

Along with Stoppel, school resource officer Erik Clark was shot by Elmore, but returned fire, disarming him and called the police.

A 15-year veteran of the Olathe Police Department, Clark was called a hero for his actions on Friday.

Jaylon Elmore, a senior at Olathe East, is charged with attempted capital murder.

Both Stoppel and Clark were released from the hospital on Friday and expected to make full recoveries.