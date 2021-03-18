‘I am sorry’: Blue Springs man charged in deadly shooting at Independence QuikTrip

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 20-year-old Blue Springs man is now facing charges in a deadly shooting at an Independence QuikTrip, prosecutors say.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Pasquale has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday.

Police were called to the QuikTrip on U.S. 24 Highway near Highway 291 at about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shots fired. They found 18-year-old Xavier Plonter outside the store’s entrance, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Court records filed Thursday say detectives used security video to identify the suspect and vehicle used in the shooting. They later identified that suspect as Pasquale, prosecutors say.

Anthony Pasquale mugshot

According to charging documents, in the surveillance video, Pasquale can be seen approaching Plonter’s vehicle at the gas pumps and putting his hand on Plonter’s car door. Plonter gets out of the car and is seen “swinging his fists” at Pasquale, police said.

Pasquale leaves the camera frame for a moment, court documents say, but when he returns, he’s seen holding a gun and pointing it at Plonter.

Plonter frantically runs toward the store but runs into the door and collapses in front of the entrance where police would later find him, court records say.

Pasquale fled the scene, but on Wednesday, he turned himself in to Independence Police headquarters, telling detectives, “I am sorry.” He declined to speak further without his attorney present.

Pasquale’s girlfriend told police that one of Pasquale’s friends had been killed recently, and Plonter had allegedly told Pasquale he’d “stomped” on the friend’s head after he died. The woman also told police Plonter had allegedly made threats to kill Pasquale, according to court records.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Pasquale.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android