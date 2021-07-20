‘I couldn’t believe it’: Video shows man firing shots in Independence neighborhood

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Doorbell camera video captured a man firing shots in an Independence neighborhood in broad daylight Sunday.

Officers say children under the age of three were outside when more than a dozen shots rang out on South Appleton Avenue.

“I actually was out here when it started,” said neighbor Robert Rankin. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was speaking with his neighbor, Mario Sanders, saying Sanders hit his parked car in a brown Chevrolet Impala.

All the sudden, as the victim is driving off, video shows Sanders repeatedly shoot at the car.

Neighbors are shocked, as police say Sanders follows the car up the street, continuing to fire. Sanders even reloads and fires more from near his driveway.

“16 [shots were fired], I counted them,” Rankin said. “It was kind of scary because you didn’t know where the bullets were coming. Second time in two months that we’ve had shots coming from that place over there.”

Police had to bring in a SWAT team to try to get Sanders out. Video shows an officer with a rifle pointed at the door.

“They took like seven hours to pull that guy out of the house, after they poured gas inside of the house, and he’s just crawling out of the house asking for help,” said a neighbor who doesn’t want to be identified.

That neighbor said he had two children inside at the time.

“I just ran into my house to see if my daughter is OK, and she was crying,” he said. “My little baby was in the living room, and my wife was on the ground crying, too.”

Sanders is being held on no bond, but FOX4 tried to speak with people at the home in question. A woman said, “I don’t want to talk,” as she closed the door.

Police said Sanders is facing four felony charges. Officers seized two handguns from his house.

Police said the hit and run victim wasn’t hurt, but his car was shot four times.