‘I definitely was not expecting for it to be this empty’: Some KC restaurants seeing slow return to dine-in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants and bars in the city are slowly returning to dine-in availability after the 10/10/10 plan went into full effect on May 15.

“‘I definitely was not expecting for it to be this empty in our dining areas. Nobody knew what to expect,” Chuck Torres, general manager of The Well Bar, Grill & Rooftop in Waldo, said.

While the rooftop area is staying busy, Torres said the first two days of opening the dining area has been drastically different than what the popular eatery was used to.

“Having the patio, we’re very fortunate. That’s been full yesterday and today, but yeah, we have seen not the return in our dining rooms that we are used to seeing. A little surprising to us,” Torres said. “It’s a new norm, and we are just trying to as we build and as things go on, we will see business.”

At the Well, Torres said curbside and to-go remains a popular option. It’s what many people around the city say they will be choosing.

“I’ve been eating at home since all this started, but this weekend, I thought I’d venture out a little,” Kaitlyn Simon said.

Simon picked up an order from Shake Shack on the Plaza. She said she is not quite ready to dine in.

“It’s difficult to enforce some of the social distancing rules, and you can’t guarantee some people are going to follow them,” Simon said. “I will be cautious, but I am still going to get out there and support the places that are open if I can, trying to remain safe for myself and others.”

There is no timeline to when restaurants can return to full capacity and routines.

During phase one of reopening, restaurants have to follow strict social distancing guidelines and cleaning protocols. Diners must be seated away from other tables and no one is allowed to sit at the bars.

While the reopening is not exactly what he expected, Torres said he believes this is a good start. “

The people who are coming back are very excited about it. We know it was gonna be, take some time.”