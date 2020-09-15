‘I didn’t feel safe’: Mizzou freshman quarantined in hotel, video goes viral

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A freshman at the University of Missouri is going viral after she shared a video discussing her hardships while in quarantine mandated by the university.

Victoria Seever tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3. Mizzou sent her to a hotel ten minutes away from campus to be quarantined.

“I didn’t feel safe where they put me. Whenever I heard where it was, I immediately knew where it was. It’s not a place where I would ever try to go to.” Seveer said.

Victoria’s mom, Anita, said the University never contacted them about her health or relocation.

“Parents should have been notified, absolutely! We were not notified at all, it was nothing.” Anita said.

“They need to be reaching out to parents, and they need to be helping students more,” Veronica said. “Like, I got the same mass email probably three times, and that was the only time Mizzou ever reached out to me.”

Christian Basi, a representative for Mizzou, said the school created a care team after Labor Day weekend. They assigned every quarantined student with a faculty member who checks on them daily.

“Since that time, sure, there have been other concerns that have come up, but we’ve been able to address them right away. And we haven’t seen the the pattern of course that we had seen earlier, so we have fixed many of the issues that we had,” Basi said.

Over the weekend Mizzou has medically cleared approximately 300 students and is managing 387 active cases.

However, Victoria will not return to campus. She said she has opted for online classes for the rest of the semester.