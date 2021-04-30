‘I have nightmares’: Family still hoping for tips after Independence woman found murdered

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It’s been over two months since Alesha Reade’s body was found dismembered in rural Clay County near JJ Highway, leading to a homicide investigation.

But her family is still hoping to find new leads in the case.

On Friday night, family and friends gathered at Hill Park in Independence — across the street from Fav Trip where Reade was last seen alive — for a candlelight vigil to honor the 45-year-old.

“We don’t want people to forget her. We want people to know that there are monsters out there in the world, and the only way we are going to stop them is if we get justice for individuals as they are taken from us,” said Alesha’s sister, Shawnda Reade.

Shawnda said the gory details of the case still haunt her.

“I have nightmares, I do, and not to know whether she hurt, whether she was screaming or crying, it is very painful. I wake up every day. I can feel my stomach in my chest and my chest in my throat. It don’t never go away,” Shawnda Reade said. “People say you heal with time, but you don’t. You really don’t. You just learn to live with it.”

The family said they have put up hundreds of flyers around the metro area. They also started a Facebook page, Justice for Alesha, in hopes of encouraging more tips.

If you have information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.