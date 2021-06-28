‘I heard a loud boom’: Multiple injured following explosion at Raytown duplex

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police and fire crews are investigating an explosion at a duplex Monday night that have sent at least three people to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the duplex located near 75th and Englewood Lane just before 7 p.m.

When FOX4 crews arrived police were setting up a crime scene around the area.

One woman said she heard the explosion from her home four blocks away.

“I heard a loud boom,” said Tabitha Bouwie. “I was sitting in my chair watching TV and I just heard a boom. Like a bomb, you know, thundering. Then there was a second one.”

At least three people have been taken away by ambulance, one man and two children.

FOX4 has multiple crews on the scene gathering information and will continue to keep you updated online and on FOX4 News at 10.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating.

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. https://twitter.com/SharifaJackson/status/1409675386414190593