KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KU medical student is still stunned and scared after a traumatic experience over the weekend.

“He knows where I live now. He knows my name. He knows my face, and I just don’t feel safe,” the student said.

She didn’t want to show her face in the interview or let FOX4 use her name.

“I don’t feel safe in my home,” she said.

She said early Sunday morning an intruder woke her up.

“I heard some noise coming from my living room,” she said. “I thought it was my cat and then suddenly someone opened my door, and I didn’t have my glasses on, so I couldn’t see anything. I just saw a tall man he seemed to be drunk.”

The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.

“I was able to get around him, get to safety and then police came,” she said.

She said Kansas City, Kansas, police officers told her the intruder was intoxicated and that he lives in the same apartment complex and thought he was at home.

“It didn’t seem real. Like I really thought that I was dreaming and like my dad joked and said, ‘Oh, this is something that happens in movies,’ and it really felt like that.”

FOX4 reached out to the police department about this incident. We’re told the suspect was arrested for trespassing, but not taken to jail. He was given a ticket with summons to appear in court for his charges.

Meanwhile, the victim said she’s so scared she plans on moving somewhere else.

“It just makes me uneasy because I don’t know if he wants to retaliate or anything like that,” she said.

