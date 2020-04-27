‘I just killed my baby’: Kansas City man charged in weekend deadly shooting of his wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting on Sunday of his wife, 35-year-old Anna Velasquez, inside their Kansas City home.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Monday that 34-year-old Carlos Velazquez has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded Sunday evening to a shooting near East 7th and Monroe Ave.

Officers found the victim shot to death in an upstairs bedroom. Multiple shell casings were in the room with the victim’s body.

The suspect was resistant to officers and spontaneously uttered “my wife is dying. It was an accident.”

Carlos Velazquez’s father, who lives next door where the shooting occurred, told police that his son told him he shot the victim, repeating “kill me kill me please, I just killed my baby.”

The suspect then told police that he didn’t recall shooting his wife. He stated that he had been drinking throughout the evening while preparing food on the grill. He then stated that the last thing he remembered was grilling ribs and then being in police custody.

The suspect stated that he regularly carries either a .380 or 9mm semi-automatic handgun, even while at home and that he had a .380 handgun in the pocket of his shorts Sunday evening. He also stated that he doesn’t remember his wife being confrontational and that any such behavior would have been out of character for her.

Two juveniles were also located in the home, safe in their beds.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $300,000.