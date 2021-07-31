‘I just prayed’: Championship boxer turned advocate shares her survival story in effort to help others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Domestic violence cases have spiked in Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to advocates.

Hope House is raising money to combat the problem. The organization is held a gala Saturday evening to raise money to continue to help people who need it.

Christy Martin was the keynote speaker for the event. Martin is a national champion boxer. She was at the top of her game. Then in 2010, Martin said her husband, and trainer, beat her. He also shot her and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her to die.

“I just prayed. I prayed to God, please help me. Please give me somewhere up and out of here,” Martin said. “It was almost immediately after I said the prayer that I heard the shower water turn on and when I heard that water turn on, I knew it was the only chance you have. Get up. I tried to get up before but every time blood would squirt out of all these holes in my body. This time, I got up.”

Martin escaped, and survived. Her ex-husband is serving 25 years in prison for trying to kill her.

She now travels the country speaking out against domestic violence and encouraging people to break free of the abuse.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, Hope House runs a 24 hour hotline to help you. Call (816) 461-HOPE. There are counselors available to help.