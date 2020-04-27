‘I kept yelling at her to stop’: Witness describes horrific moment when KC woman ran over, killed man Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A witness said she saw a woman running over a man nearly two dozen times, killing him.

It happened over the weekend near E. 30th St. and York. Avenue, just south of I-70. But the attack didn’t end there.

“I was scared for my life,” Micaela said.

Still in fear, Micaela, asked FOX4 to hide her face and last name.

On Saturday, she walked outside and saw two men and a woman beating another man with a bat and shovel. She said they pulled his pants down and hit him in the groin.

“My kids, my daughter was sitting there watching this screaming and hollering,” Micaela said.

She told the kids to run inside.

While on the phone with police, Micaela watched as the woman got in a Cadillac sedan and ran over the man 21 times – killing him.

According to court records filed Monday, Kansas City police responded to the area of 30th and York just before 7:30 p.m. on a disturbance call. Several witnesses pointed to a suspect who was arrested at the scene.

A man, found in the road, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has now been identified as Larry A. Green.

“My head was sitting there thinking, ‘What is she doing?’,” Micaela said. “There’s kids out here. She’s out of her freaking mind. I kept yelling at her to stop.”

Micaela said her dog bit the woman protecting her family. That’s when the woman set her sights on Micaela.

She said the woman chased her down the sidewalk and into the road with the car.

“When I did that she hit me and I went flying and hit the corner of the porch on the house,” Micaela said.

In an attempt to run over Micaela with the car, the woman left tire tracks in a hill and on Micaela’s body. She’s now in excruciating pain, and her leg is immobile from the knee down.

“It feels like somebody’s cutting me in half. It’s horrible,” Micaela said.

At some point during the attack, Micaela said the woman accused the 68-year-old man of trying to rape her.

“I don’t care what crime they’ve done. You cannot be the judge and the jury,” Micaela said. “She didn’t have no right to kill a man.”

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Sasha A. Waloke. She has been charged in Jackson County Monday with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

She remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.