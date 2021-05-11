KCK Police investigating homicide on Sortor Drive after man found dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after a man was found dead.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. a police spokesperson said officers responded to a wooded area on Sortor Drive, northeast of N. 38th Street and Leavenworth Road.

That’s where they found a man’s body with gunshot wounds in a field. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021.

KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is breaking news. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android