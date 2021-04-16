‘I lost my best friend’: Jessica Runions’ sister describes difficultly growing up without her

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Megan Runions was at a high school football game when she learned her older sister, and best friend, Jessica had disappeared.

Runions, now 18, spoke during the sentencing phase of Kylr Yust’s murder trial Friday morning. Her victim impact statement was one of many the jury heard before recommending a life sentence.

Runions talked about how difficult it was to lose Jessica, especially as she entered high school.

“As time went by, I started to get more empty because I didn’t know how to feel anymore, because she wasn’t there anymore to hold my hand through my life,” Runions said. “She didn’t get to do the events with me. She was there for my first day of high school, but she wasn’t there for my first dance, or my first heartbreak. She wasn’t there for any of it, and I know that if she could, she would.”

Runions said she had plenty of memories growing up with Jessica, but was devastated that those memories ended when she was 14 years old.

“She was so determined to protect me and be there for me through every big event. She was always there,” Runions said. “We had made so many plans together and if she could made it happen she would have. She was gonna walk me down the aisle on my wedding day, and be my maid of honor, because she wanted the most important roles. I’m sure if she had it her way, she would have been my first wedding dance too.”

Runions broke down as she spoke about the future without her sister, but she also spoke about the impact Jessica had on her life.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today. Somebody who made me laugh until I couldn’t breathe. Someone who made my bad day so much better. Somebody who drove everything to be there to support me, no matter what it was. Somebody would never let me be sad for too long,” Runions said.

Years after Jessica’s death, her entire family is still sad. They are devastated over her loss.

“Four years ago I lost my best friend, my protector and my favorite person in the world. Four years ago she lost her life, a life that she had planned,” Runions said. I love you so much, Jessica, if you’re listening, and as you always said “say it back.”

Kylr Yust will return to a Cass County courtroom June 7, 2021 to be formally sentenced.

