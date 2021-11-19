‘I love being a dad’: Independence man adopts two siblings out of foster care

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Saturday is National Adoption Day. In Jackson County, a number of children became part of their new families on Friday. One of them was Steven Fishell and his now adopted children.

Fishell went from foster dad to single dad. He adopted 11-year-old Ian and his baby sister, Piper. He hopes his story of becoming a parent will inspire others to take the leap and foster.

When 9-month-old Piper got picked up from daycare she had no clue her life was about to change and her foster dad was about to adopt her and her brother.

“I saw a real need for children to have safe and secure homes. I felt like I had the ability and capacity to provide the love, support, and structure for kids,” Fishell said.

In March of 2020, he became Ian’s foster dad. It was his first of six placements to come.

“It was terrifying. That first day was so like – oh my gosh. They put a child in my home. What do I do with this kid?” Fishell said.

He learned to be a father and Ian learned what it was like to have a family, including a grandma, grandpa, and an entire tribe of family and friends.

“It’s one of his dreams that he’s wanted to be a dad. Have a family of his own. It was something I encouraged him to do,” Fishell’s mom, Pam Tull said.

One day the little family they’d become accustomed to changed forever. After one of Ian’s court dates they came home and Steven got a call from his case worker.

“The case worker called me and said – you’re going to want to sit down,” Fishell said.

Ian’s biological mom gave birth to Piper, his half sister, and she was about to become part of their family too.

Fishell said he had to run to the hospital to pick her up. His mother ran to the store to get everything you’d need for a newborn. She moved in with him for the first three weeks to help.

“It was incredible,” Fishell said.

“She’s his baby, and to me it’s not all about the blood. It’s about being a family, and that’s what they are. To see her from day one and to blossom and have this as a reality – it’s awesome,” Tull said.

On November 19, they were no more of a family than the day before, but the paperwork was signed and it was “O’Fishell.” The children had separate adoption proceedings and had one big party with grandma, grandpa, friends, and even Ian’s first foster mom.

“Congratulations. What a fabulous Thanksgiving you have ahead of you!” the judge told the Fishell family.

“This adoption is an amazing happy ending and it is a finalization of their journey through foster care and the start of our family, but it is in no way the end of what we are trying to do here,” Fishell said.

Fishell said he will continue to foster children and may adopt more in the future as he is able.

“There’s 1,700 kids in the state of Missouri that need a place to be,” Fishell said. “I love being a dad. I live and breathe for my children.”

