SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s April Fool’s Day, but at night it’s a different story. A group of individuals dressed as Beaker from the Muppets surrounded an Uber driver.

Around 8:00 pm, Uber Driver Geoff Denton was taking a break from driving when he decided to pull over in the Zayka Indian Cuisine parking lot.

“I pulled into a dark parking lot and was attacked by a bunch of Beakers!” laughed Denton. “My thoughts were, ‘oh man I have to get this on video.'”

Denton recorded 6-8 Beakers MEEPing at him on video:

“They ran off into the shadows to terrorize someone else,” says Denton when asked what happened after he stopped recording. He posted the video to Facebook shortly after.

Denton pulled a prank himself earlier today convincing his Facebook friends he had shaved his head.

“IS THIS WHAT I GET FOR THE APRIL FOOL’S JOKE EARLIER!?!?” he wrote in the comment section of the Beaker post.

No one was hurt during the altercation and Denton believes this is the work of the Springfield Improv.