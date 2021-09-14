‘I rely on that car’: Kansas City woman says stranger destroyed her car with sledgehammer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman is wanting answers after a stranger destroyed her car with a sledgehammer.

Thaisheena Nicholson also told police the suspect threw a firework inside her car. She and witnesses heard the explosion.

“This is my dog, Kobe,” Nicholson said. “Kobe is a Chihuahua and terrier mix. He’s just a little friendly companion for me. He’s very protective.”

Nicholson said Kobe did his job Tuesday morning. They were asleep together on the couch around 2 a.m.

“I didn’t hear a thing,” Nicholson said. “Kobe just kept whining and he jumped on top of me and was like, pawing me.”

Nicholson said she came outside to her car’s front windshield cracked, the back one completely shattered and gone, her mirrors mangled and a stranger with a sledgehammer.

“There was a Michael Myers looking guy standing behind my car with a sledgehammer and I said, ‘Hey dude, get away from my car. What are you doing?” Nicholson said. “He looked at me, lit some kind of explosive, threw it in my car and walked away like he was a ghost.”

The firework blew a hole in the floorboard of the car.

“It sounded like a loud boom,” said a witness who didn’t want to appear on-camera, fearing retaliation.

“I saw the dude hitting the car with the sledgehammer, then he walked across the parking lot and got in a white car,” the witness said.

There are cameras in the lot, so FOX4 went to the Longfellow Heights leasing office to see if they could share video of the suspect. We also wanted to ask about the parking lot gate Nicholson said is never closed.

Neither management nor the corporate office said they could help FOX4 and police haven’t released any video.

Nicholson said she feels lost.

“I’m disabled, I rely on that car,” Nicholson said. “It’s my only means of transportation. I really don’t know what I’m going to do.”