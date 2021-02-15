‘I shot him!’: 27-year-old woman charged in Jackson County homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged with shooting and killing a man after she showed up to an inter city fire station with the victim, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Sarah Devera, 27, of Blue Summit, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She faces 10-30 years if convicted, according to court documents.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Inter City Fire Protection District at 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd. on Feb. 12 on a reported shooting. When he arrived, the deputy found fire responders performing life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as Zachary W. Jewell.

Jewell was then taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Responders in the fire station reportedly heard Devera banging on the door that evening.

“I shot him! I shot him!” she screamed.

Devera dropped Jewell off at the station and then left in the truck she came in, according to court documents. She was arrested the next day, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

Investigators talked to Devera’s neighbor, who stated he heard a male and female arguing loudly. He said the man sounded more aggressive. He then heard a gunshot, quick footsteps and then a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed. Surveillance video showed a similar scene.

Devera told investigators that their relationship had grown physically abusive. She said she thought Jewell was going to shoot her, so she fired first. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

However, investigators did not find a firearm with Jewell. Detectives said Devera’s statements also did not match up with surveillance video.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond. Devera reportedly bonded out of the Jackson County Detention Center.