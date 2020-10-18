‘I thought it was truly important to participate’: early in-person voting starts in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Hundreds of Kansans lined up outside of the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center on Saturday, which was the first day for early in-person voting in the county.

The doors were supposed to open at 9 am, but the lines were so long that the center started letting people in around 8:20.

There were 10 advanced, in person voting locations open on Saturday.

Kansas has offered advanced voting for 25 years to help reduce lines on election day.

In Johnson County, there are 60,000 more registered voters than there were in the 2016 presidential election.

“I voted in every presidential election that I’ve been eligible to vote in period and I think this one is kind of important,” Dave Rehnblom said.

“I thought it was truly important to participate in a real and substitute way in the process. For me all of the issues with the mail and ballots and the time frame made me decide to come out and do it in person,” Richard Spearman said.

Remember to take a photo ID with you to vote.

Wyandotte county will start early in-person voting on Tuesday, October 20.