‘I want everyone held accountable’: Family, witness speak out after crash that killed KC father of 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – New information has been released about a deadly crash that killed a father of three Saturday evening in Kansas City.

Authorities say a woman driving a Honda Pilot was headed east on E. 40th Street at a high speed. The driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Chrysler 300 that was driving north on Agnes.

Family are identifying the crash victim as 31-year old Bobby Carter Jr.

“He was just trying to make a quick run to the store, and this happens,” Carter’s sister Ebony Carter said. “You don’t think when you’re leaving your house to the store you are going to be involved in a tragic car accident like that.”

Ebony Carter said her brother leaves behind three children, ages 2, 3 and 11 years old, and a fiancée.

“He escaped a tragic past scene a few years ago, just by being at the wrong place at the wrong time. We felt really blessed he made it through that,” Ebony Carter said. “To lose him to something so tragic is unbelievable, totally unbelievable.”

Family said they have a lot of questions about what led to the crash and are hoping charges are filed soon.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the driver of the Honda, whose name is not being released, tried to run from the scene after the crash. Officers took her into custody, but she was later released.

On Wednesday, a new witness spoke to FOX4 about the moments following the deadly crash.

“I know it was an accident, but it seems the more concern about getting the lady arrested than trying to help this guy,” said Donald Carter, who has no relation to the victim.

Donald Carter said he was home watching a football game when he heard sirens and then a loud crash outside his house. Donald, who has EMT experience, said he rushed outside and attempted to open the victim’s door but was told to leave the active crime scene.

“I tried to get around to the side of the door to get the door open, but the car was wrecked so bad, couldn’t do anything. Probably the worst crash I’ve ever seen,” Donald Carter said.

“My heart goes out to this young man, and my heart goes out to those children because it’s going to live in their memory for a long time. It lives in my memory.”

Speed bumps were recently added to the area where the crash occurred to help control cars driving at excessive speeds. Councilman Brandon Ellington was instrumental in helping get the initiative done.

Although police were attempting to initiate a car stop, a police spokesperson said they were not chasing the suspect.

“The vehicle crashed before a pursuit was initiated. There was no pursuit,” the KCPD spokesperson said.

Police said accident investigations typically take 8 weeks. The case will then be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of any potential charges.

“I have no answers, but lots of questions,” Ebony Carter said. “Not only do I want the young lady held accountable in this situation — I want everyone held accountable, and I’m not going to stop until it is done.”