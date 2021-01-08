‘I want him out.’: Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for President Trump’s resignation

Senator Lisa Murkowski(R-AK) asks a question during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R – Alaska) has become the first Republican senator to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.

Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News that she is calling for the president’s resignation after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.

“I want him out,” Murkowski said in a phone interview with the Anchorage Daily News. “He has caused enough damage.”

The Alaskan senator also told the newspaper that she has questioned whether she will remain a Republican.

“If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump,” Murkowski said. “I sincerely question whether this is the party for me.”

She said many felt she became an independent when she lost the Republican primary in 2010, but won the election by write-in.

Murkowski said she attributes Wednesday’s insurgence to Trump.

“He still told his supporters to fight. How are they supposed to take that? It’s an order from the president,” Murkowski said. “That’s what they did. They came up and they fought and people were harmed, and injured and died.”