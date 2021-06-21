‘I wanted to stay alive’: Young homeowner robbed at gunpoint in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A young homeowner says he was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

For this 21-year-old, his home on South 76th Street isn’t only a labor of love. It’s a loved ones’ gift. It was passed down from his grandmother, so he made it his goal to fix it up.

But on Friday afternoon, on a regular trip to put in some hard work, the unthinkable happened.

Fearing retaliation, the alleged victim didn’t want to give his name.

“I saw something on the curb I was going to pick up,” he said. “I thought it was going to be helpful for my house. And that’s when this white Mini Cooper rolled up on me really fast.”

He said the robbery happened just down the street from the home.

“In the time I thought he was going to go around me, he was already at my door with the gun, telling me to get out of my car,” he said.

He said the suspect, wearing a mask and bandana, rifled through his car and got away with his wallet and phone.

“I just didn’t really want to fight. I wanted to stay alive, and he’s going to get what he wants,” he said. “He can take it if he wants. Everything can be replaced. I can’t be replaced.”

This isn’t the first time he said he’s been targeted. He said in December thieves burglarized the home.

“They took about $4,000 of tools I had sitting inside the house,” he said. “They broke in through the back door.”

It’s not known yet if that has any connection to Friday’s attack.

The homeowner said all this has him wanting to sell the home and start fresh.