Ian Holm, who played Bilbo in ‘Lord of the Rings,’ dies at 88

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING, Ian Holm as Bilbo Baggins, 2001

British actor Ian Holm has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his agent.

Holm had a long and varied acting career that saw him cast as a slew of characters, including Bilbo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy, Ash in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” and athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 movie “Chariots of Fire,” a performance for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

LONDON – SEPTEMBER 26: (UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT) Actor Sir Ian Holm arrives at the gala premiere of “Across The Universe” at the Apollo West End on September 26, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

Born in Essex, southeast England, in 1931, Holm attended the RADA drama school in London.

After forging a successful career on the stage, Holm moved into television and later movie acting.

Holm also played Father Vito Cornelius in “The Fifth Element” (1997) and Professor Fitz in “The Aviator” (2004).

In 1989 he was named Commander of the British Empire (CBE) and in 1998 he was knighted for services to drama.

His death sparked a wave of tributes online.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) tweeted its respects.

“We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm,” read the tweet.

And writer and director Edgar Wright thanked Holm for his great performances.

“RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying,” Wright wrote on Twitter.