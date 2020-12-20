Iconic Eat-Rite Diner in St. Louis permanently closes

ST. LOUIS – The iconic and historic Eat-Rite Diner has permanently closed its doors.

Joel Holtman and his wife Shawna who took over the restaurant in 2018 confirmed their closure in the below statement that was posted to Facebook.

“St. Louis, we are deeply saddened to announce we have permanently closed our doors downtown. We want to thank all of the patrons who have supported and dined at the Eat Rite Diner since we took ownership in 2017. Our opening day, the Cardinals Home Opener in 2018, kicked off a refreshed and rejuvenated Eat Rite Diner. The start of 2020 was predicted to be the diner’s best year yet. Our sales were setting the tone for a phenomenal year. Unfortunately, that did not last long due to the pandemic. We thank all of our employees that worked for as long as they could or were allowed to. And a special thank you to our last standing employee who stuck with the diner from the beginning of our ownership to the last day, Mitraya Dixon aka “Mickey”. You never know what the future holds! Goodnight St. Louis and remember to Eat-Rite or Don’t Eat at All. – Joel & Shawna”

The restaurant’s final day in business was Dec. 12.

