Iconic ‘Golden Girls’ home up for sale for $3 million in LA for first time

Are you a “Golden Girls” fan? Well you can now buy the iconic house that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy shared.

But buyer beware: It’s not really in Miami like the much-loved ’80’s comedy. It’s in Brentwood, California. The other catch: The modest, Mid-Century ranch will cost you nearly $3 million.

The four-bedroom, 2,901-square-foot home has been listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Hollywood used real exteriors of the house in the first season of the TV series, which was set in South Florida, but when the series starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a mega-hit, they built an exact replica on a studio backlot.

So while the exterior will look familiar to “Golden Girls” fans, the inside doesn’t look the same. The public has never seen the inside of this private home before — it’s being revealed for the first time in 65 years, according to the listing.

The interior is worthy of Architectural Digest, with wood beams, hardwood floors and large skylights.

The original owner said he got a modest fee from the show’s producers but added he and his wife really didn’t like sitcoms.