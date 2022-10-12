CUBA, Mo. — An iconic piece of Missouri Route 66 history is going up for sale.

Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.

The motel is the oldest continuously operated motel on Route 66, dating back to 1935, according to the association.

“Renovated with the attention to detail needed to maintain unique architectural and period details and to meet the needs of the modern traveler, this iconic motel has become a destination for travelers in the era of Route 66 renaissance,” the associated said.

The motel has nineteen rooms, an original service station, café building and a neon sign that still flashes to welcome visitors on the Mother Road.

“With international attention focused on Route 66 resultant of the forthcoming centennial, and an increasing number of travelers driving the historic highway, the motel will provided an ambitious owner/manager with a unique business opportunity,” the association said. “It also provides a none-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Route 66 history.”

According to the motel’s website, Echols purchased the motel in Sept. 2009 and has continued to restore and update the unique buildings to this day.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.