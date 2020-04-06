If you live in Kansas or Missouri, you could have money waiting for you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in Missouri or Kansas.

In Missouri

There is currently $1 billion of unclaimed property in Missouri.

So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find?

It’s a surprisingly simple process. Simply go to ShowMeMoney.com (which directs you to the Missouri treasurer website), where you can search your name and see the results.

From there you can file a claim and start the process to get your money.

In Kansas

According to the website for Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents.

What kinds of properties are they?

Court deposits

Dormant checking accounts

Dormant savings accounts

Insurance benefits

Oil and gas royalties

Safe deposit box contents

Stock and cash dividends

Utility deposits

Wages

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.