If you live in Kansas or Missouri, you could have money waiting for you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in Missouri or Kansas.
In Missouri
There is currently $1 billion of unclaimed property in Missouri.
So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find?
It’s a surprisingly simple process. Simply go to ShowMeMoney.com (which directs you to the Missouri treasurer website), where you can search your name and see the results.
From there you can file a claim and start the process to get your money.
In Kansas
According to the website for Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents.
What kinds of properties are they?
- Court deposits
- Dormant checking accounts
- Dormant savings accounts
- Insurance benefits
- Oil and gas royalties
- Safe deposit box contents
- Stock and cash dividends
- Utility deposits
- Wages
Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.