If you live in Kansas or Missouri, you could have money waiting for you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in Missouri or Kansas.

In Missouri

There is currently $1 billion of unclaimed property in Missouri.

So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find?

It’s a surprisingly simple process. Simply go to ShowMeMoney.com (which directs you to the Missouri treasurer website), where you can search your name and see the results.

From there you can file a claim and start the process to get your money.

In Kansas

According to the website for Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents.

What kinds of properties are they?

  • Court deposits
  • Dormant checking accounts
  • Dormant savings accounts
  • Insurance benefits
  • Oil and gas royalties
  • Safe deposit box contents
  • Stock and cash dividends
  • Utility deposits
  • Wages

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.

