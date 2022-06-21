MERRIAM, Kan. —Whether you’re a fan of flowers and summertime parties or just a curious horror movie fan, IKEA is rolling out a celebration this weekend that’s sure to pique your interest.

On Friday, June 24, the IKEA in Merriam will host its first Midsommar celebration. Midsommar is the Swedish celebration of the summer solstice. The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

This weekend, the Swedish furniture franchise will launch its inaugural Midsommar celebration at select stores across the country. Registered guests can celebrate the summer solstice with mocktails, food tastings and in-store deals.

The celebration will kick-off at 5 p.m. in the Swedish Restaurant inside the Merriam IKEA at 6000 Ikea Way. IKEA Family members will need to register for the event ahead of time. Anyone interested in participating can find more information on the IKEA website.