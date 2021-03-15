‘I’ll never forget her’: Family of good Samaritan killed in KCK crash says they want justice served

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas family said they want justice served after their loved one was killed Sunday morning.

Fifty-eight-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Goulding, was identified as the good Samaritan killed after two separate crashes.

Goulding’s husband said Cynthia was the glue to the family and whoever is responsible for her death doesn’t know what they took away from him.

“I don’t care who you are,” Raymond Goulding, Cynthia’s Husband said. “If you are hungry, she would have you come in and get something to eat. I don’t care if it’s her last meal, she’ll give it to somebody.”

Goulding remembers his wife as a giving and honest person.



“If she goes to the store or something and you give her too much change, she makes me drive all the way around the drive-through just so I can give them back their change,” Goulding said.



That’s why her husband of 25 years said he’s not surprised she died doing what she does best, helping.



“She’d most definitely do it again,” said Goulding. “That’s the way she was. She didn’t care.”



Early Sunday morning Goulding pulled over near 59th and Nogard in KCK to help people in an SUV who had been in a wreck.

KCK Police said the other people involved in that crash ran away.

The driver of a pick-up truck then slammed into the SUV and the impact killed Goulding.

Goulding said his wife was headed to the store to buy some cigarettes.

The family believes a drunk driver is to blame.

“I told her not to go,” Goulding said. “I just had this gut feeling something was going to go wrong. I’ll never forget her. She’ll always be there no matter what. That guy just doesn’t realize what he took.”

No charges have been filed.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said the incident is still being investigated by police.

Cynthia “Cindy” Goulding