Illegal drugs and explosives found following chase in Cass County

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 57-year-old Blairstown, Missouri is in jail after illegal drugs and explosives were found in his vehicle following a chase Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a Cass County deputy attempted to stop a driver of a red 1988 Chevy truck for a traffic violation in the area of 7 Highway and S. Walker Road near Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the driver refused to stop and sped away leading deputies on a chase for nearly 20 minutes on numerous gravel roads in the Garden City and Dayton area before he lost control and crashed.

The driver, Vance G. Gayle was taken into custody.

Vance G. Gayle

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located explosives consistent with dynamite.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department Explosives and Ordinance Disposal Team was contacted to respond to the scene. Lee’s Summit Police EOD members detonated the items on scene due to the potential hazard of transporting the objects.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Gayle with unlawful possession, transport, manufacture of illegal weapon and resisting arrest.

Gayle is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail. His bond has been set at a $5,000 cash only bond.