Illegal dumping report turns into death investigation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trash complaint turned into a death investigation Tuesday morning.

Police responded to an area near E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue just before 9 a.m. A city employee was checking on a report of someone illegally dumping trash and instead found a dead body.

Homicide detectives spent the morning at the scene gathering evidence. They are investigating the person’s death as suspicious at this time. Detectives also canvassed the area to see if anyone witnessed something that seemed unusual.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, or identify the victim, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.