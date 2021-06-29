Illegal fireworks believed to be cause of deadly Raytown explosion

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An explosion at a duplex in Raytown that killed one person and injured multiple others is believed to have been caused by someone making illegal fireworks, officials with ATF and the Missouri Fire Marshal announced Tuesday.

Police and fire crews responded to the duplex located near East 75th Street and Englewood before 7 p.m. At least three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators discovered a body in the basement of the home Tuesday morning.

ATF said once the building is secure enough to go inside, they will retrieve the body and turn it over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

Anyone who has information that may help is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.