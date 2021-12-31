Illegal fireworks found after fire heavily damages Lee’s Summit home

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire heavily damaged a house Friday morning in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. near NE Orchard Street and NE Lynn Street.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the one-story home. The people who were inside the house were outside at the time of the fire and advised there was propane and fireworks in the home.

There were three small explosions inside the building while crews attempted to extinguish the fire, with minor damage to a fire truck from flying debris, according to the fire department. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and the incident was under control just before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the fire determined it started in a bedroom and was not intentional.

During the investigation into the cause of the fire, investigators discovered materials used to manufacture illegal fireworks not related to the cause of the fire. The explosions were secondary due to fireworks and propane cylinders in the house.

The investigation of the illegal fireworks is ongoing.