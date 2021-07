CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- An older man from Illinois has died after doing a backflip in the water and not returning to the surface.

According to the drowning report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened Thursday evening around 6:40 when 64-year-old Christopher McClain did a backflip off the high dive at 430 Sioux Road and failed to resurface.

McClain was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to a funeral home in Camdenton.