LAKE OF THE OZARKS — An Illinois man has broken a new record after snagging a 140-pound, 10 ounce paddlefish at the Lake of the Ozarks last week.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Jim Dain, of Pittsfield, Illinois, was on a fishing trip with his family and almost didn’t get on the boat that day because the weather kept changing.

“The forecast was calling for storms, and then it changed to no rain, so we went out, but it just kept getting colder,” Dain said. “We weren’t having much luck, but decided to fish for another hour so we took another turn. And that’s when the drag on the reel started. It felt like a tree was on the line.”

The previous record was 140-pounds, 9-ounces set in 2015 on Table Rock Lake.

Dain said it took at least 20-minutes before they ultimately got the fish in the boat.

After getting back to the boat ramp, Steven Henson of Bonne Terre, who happens to hold the Missouri state record for river carpsucker, was in the area and mentioned Dain should get in touch with MDC.

“He was at the boat ramp and happened to hold a state record,” Dain said. “He’s looking at the fish and says to me, ‘Boy, I think you should get that checked out because it could be a state record.’”

Dain’s paddlefish is the second state record fish caught in 2022.