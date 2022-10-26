OLATHE, Kan. — Clearwater Creek Elementary will be closed for the rest of the week after more than 150 student absences from illnesses.

The administration sent a letter home to parents saying that the health department recommends building closure when absentee rates are above 10 percent. According to the elementary school’s website, the school has a student population of 540.

At this time, we suspect the illness is some kind of virus, and have verified it is not due to environmental factors. This has impacted our ability to staff classrooms and perform the normal functions of our school day. Nate Kremer – Clearwater Creek Principal

At this time, it is unclear what illnesses are affecting the students and staff, but the school recommends parents contact the Johnson County Department of Health with concerns and comments.

The school is hoping to reopen on Oct. 31. Parents are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible from the front of the school.

Over the next few days, facilities staff will disinfect the building and use increased airflow from the HVAC system to clear out the school.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and, as always, if you have questions, please reach out. Nate Kremer – Clearwater Creek Principal