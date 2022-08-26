KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans and the public in general will have a chance this weekend to continue to remember and pay tribute to the legacy of the late Len Dawson.

Now through Sunday night, visitors at Union Station can leave a message or simply sign their name in a book placed alongside an illuminated $16 for the late quarterback and broadcaster.

The book, filled with community messages and memories, will be presented to Len Dawson’s family, according to Union Station.

The display and book are located in Union Station’s Grand Hall and will be open to the public until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Services for Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87, will be held at the Country Club Christian Church located at 6101 Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m.