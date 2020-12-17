‘I’m numb’: Family shocked after losing both brother and sister in KC double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City police work to track down a suspect in a south Kansas City shooting that killed siblings Roy Bausby and Gabrial Freeman, their family is grieving.

“I’m numb. I’m angry. I’m sad. I don’t understand it. I just feel like they’re going to call me and say ‘I’m not dead,'” the victims’ sister Delia Freeman said.

Freeman said her brother and sister brightened everyone’s life. Bausby was 21 years old and a new father to a little girl; Freeman was 20 years old.

“This is just so unreal. They were full of life, and it’s bad that that life has stopped. They hadn’t even started yet,” Freeman said.

The double shooting happened Wednesday at Canyon Creek Apartments, near 93rd Street and Bales Avenue. Kansas City police say neighbors heard arguing outside then about 15-20 gun shots.

When police arrived, they found the siblings on the ground, lifeless.

“It’s like not one, but two we have to bury, and I don’t feel like we’ll ever be the same,” Freeman said.

She said it’ll be an uphill battle navigating this new reality without her two younger siblings.

“I’m just going to miss both of their goofy smiles. I’m going to miss them coming over to the house. I’m going to miss them calling. I’m going to miss them terribly,” Freeman said.

It’s been a deadly year in Kansas City. This double homicide brings the number of killings in 2020 to 173. That’s 173 people who won’t be with their families this holiday season.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest could lead to a $25,000 reward.