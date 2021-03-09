‘I’m the authentic conservative’: Former KS Gov. Jeff Colyer welcomes AG Schmidt to governor’s race

Jeff Colyer speaks after being sworn in as the 47th governor of Kansas.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Soon after Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his campaign for governorship in 2022, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, M.D. released a statement welcoming him to the race.

“I welcome Derek Schmidt to the race. Kansans now have the opportunity to decide between a true conservative leader that always fights for Kansas values, and a reactive moderate,” Colyer tweeted.

In his statement, he claims he is the “authentic conservative” and says that Schmidt has been “carrying water for the most liberal elements” of the Kansas GOP.

Although an official announcement has not been made, Colyer’s letterhead includes the word “governor” and he appointed Mary Eishenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as his campaign treasure last week.

Colyer was sworn in as Kansas’ 47th governor in 2018 after then-Governor Sam Brownback resigned ahead of his swearing in as U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom.

He was defeated in the Republican primary by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach who would go on to lose in the gubernatorial race to Democratic Laura Kelly.

FULL STATEMENT

I welcome Derek Schmidt to the Governor’s race. It’s good that Kansas voters will now have a clear choice between me, the conservative candidate, and Derek Schmidt who has spent over twenty years carrying water for the most liberal elements of the Kansas Republican Party. I started my public service working for President Reagan, a conservative hero. Derek Schmidt worked for two US Senators – one of whom served in the Obama Cabinet and the other endorsed Barbara Bollier last year and Laura Kelly before that. Throughout my service in the Legislature and in the executive branch I’ve been 100% pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and against tax increases. I’m the authentic conservative in this race. There’s a big difference in our records and our approaches to issues. I look forward to a great campaign. former governor Jeff Colyer, M.D.