GRANDVIEW, Mo. — An overnight fire in Grandview burned down Impact Apostolic Church early Thursday morning.

According to the Grandview Fire Department, crews were called to the church at 13129 U.S. 71 Highway at 12:34 a.m. and saw fire on the back side of the church and the roof collapsing, forcing them into defensive mode.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said the building is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined yet as the investigation is still in the early stages.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene.