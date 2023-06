No injuries were reported after an impaired driver slammed into the back of a Merriam police cruiser.

MERRIAM, Kan. —Merriam police say no one was hurt after an impaired driver slammed into the back of a police cruiser overnight.

According to the department, a midnight shift officer was working on I-35 just south of 67th Street when an impaired driver hit the officer’s vehicle.

“Luckily, the cruiser belonged to the backing officer, who had just exited the cruiser and was already at the primary officer’s vehicle when the collision happened,” the department wrote on it’s Facebook page.