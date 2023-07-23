KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating for impaired driving after a 16-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign causing a crash that involved five cars.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a Toyota was traveling north on on Wyandotte St. at a high speed when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a westbound Nissan.

The crash of the Toyota and Nissan caused a chain reaction crash with three parked, unoccupied cars nearby.

According to KCPD, the driver of the Toyota has minor injuries and impairment is under investigation. The passenger of the Toyota has serious injuries. Neither the driver or passenger had their seatbelts on.

The driver of the Nissan has life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Nissan has serious injuries. Both had their seatbelts on.