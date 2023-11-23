KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night car crash in Kansas City.

Around 11:30 p.m., a BMW was speeding on westbound MO 210 Highway when they drove into the back end of a semi-truck, according to KCPD. They hit the truck on MO 210 near Pleasant Avenue.

Police say the collision caused the semi off of the roadway and into the embankment. The BMW flipped over onto its roof.

The driver of the BMW is seriously hurt. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. They were wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is under investigation for the driver of the BMW, KCPD reports.

The driver of the semi has minor injuries and has refused medical treatment. The driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.