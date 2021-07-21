Impairment under investigation after pedestrian struck, killed near I-70 and Brooklyn in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck be a vehicle on Interstate 70.

Police responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. near eastbound I-70 and Brooklyn Avenue.

KCPD said the driver of a black Ford Freestyle was traveling east on I-70 behind a semi. The driver of the semi swerved to avoid a pedestrian crossing the highway but the driver of the Ford could not avoid striking the pedestrian.

Police said the right front of the Ford struck the pedestrian and vaulted him into the windshield. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. No identity has been released at this time.

The driver of the Ford was taken into custody for investigation of impairment.