Impairment under investigation after two-vehicle crash kills man in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash killed someone late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Bannister Road and View High Drive.

The driver of a blue Toyota Prius was traveling east on Bannister, approaching View High when the driver of a black Ford Expedition, traveling west on Bannister, turned left onto View High in front the Toyota.

The Toyota struck the right side of the Ford. The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrivial.

The driver of the Ford did not complain of any injuries.

Impairment is under investigation at this time.

Police said two 14-year-old girls were in the back seat of the Ford. Both were taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.