Impairment under investigation following serious injury crash in Kansas City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) vehicle

FILE: Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) vehicle, Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person with serious injuries Thursday night.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. near Truman Road and Askew Avenue.

Police said the driver of a Lincoln Aviator was traveling eastbound when the driver struck a concreate pillar. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and last reported to be in critical condition.

Impairment is under investigation, according to KCPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first