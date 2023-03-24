KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at E. 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro drove away from the scene of a car check in and was speeding south on Prospect when the driver failed to stop at a red light and struck a grey Honda CRV that was traveling west on 51st.

Officers were not in pursuit of the Camaro, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the Camaro was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Impairment is under investigation.

The passenger of the Camaro was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.