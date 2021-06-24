In calm between two storms, Kansas City residents find ways to relax before possible severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region saw thunderstorms in the morning, and more storms are on the horizon Thursday. Between them, the proverbial calm.

Fishing in Swope Park doesn’t necessarily change with the weather, said Michael Berry, who was trying to reel in some catfish — though he admits he hasn’t had much good luck lately.

“Yeah he’s small. He might make a sandwich. If I get enough, I can get a fish fry,” Berry said, showing off a little catfish.

But Berry said there’s a reason he’s here both after and before Thursdays two storms.

“I’ve seen a few times the storm comes in, and they get frisky and get a lot of bites,” Berry said.

“A big ol’ area of bubbles came right across me, and I caught like 27 fish right in a half an hour. After that, it was no fish biting, and before that it was no fish biting,” Berry said, reflecting on a past fishing experience.

For Berry, fishing is also meditation after retiring from the water department.

“Phew, man, I’ve worked through storms. Right when you sit down for dinner, the pager goes off,” he said.

“My goal is to take more vacations,” Berry added.

Just a few minutes away at Camp Lake of the Woods, the company Suite Tea cut the ribbon at their “glamping” experience. It’s a spread of luxury tents for rent, rain or shine.

“These are some high quality yurts,” co-owner Tiffany Watts said.

She said they’ll stand up to the strong winds expected with Thursday night’s thunderstorms.

“I mean, these babies are in there. These aren’t going anywhere,” Watts said.

“They are staked down with heavy duty, what are called, orange screws. They are staked down very securely for that purpose specifically. They do really really well in the wind,” co-owner Healther Shelton said.

It looks and feels like nice escape from a hectic world.

But for Berry, the weather just means an excuse to fish and a break from landscaping.

“You can’t do that in the rain,” he said.

“My niece said and called and told me she had a tree that was down, which was just one branch, but it was a big long branch, and I come in and cut it up,” Berry added.

And for Berry, that’s a bit “glamorous,” too.