In danger of closing for good, local music venues plan ‘Save Our Stages’ concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local artists and record labels are banding together to try and save Kansas City’s independent music venues.

Record Bar and Center Cut Records are holding a “Save Our Stages” Facebook live event Wednesday night in hopes of raising awareness about the issue.

Patrick Sprehe, President of Center Cut Records, says local artists make their money by selling records at live shows, which have all but vanished during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Music venues are such an important part of the ecosystem. They impact all the other businesses around here,” he said. “If we don’t do something now, really, it’s going to be too late come spring time.”

Even with the Save Our Stages Act being included in the latest stimulus package, many venues are still facing financial hardship after months of no revenue.

That’s where Save Our Stages comes in. The online event will feature performances and testimonials from local artists Calvin Arsenia, The Black Creatures, Fritz Hutchison Music Music Music and Kadesh Flow.

Sphere says having a local arts scene is important to the community.

“It’s what makes our city happen. When people come to town, you want to take them to a show, whether its Knuckleheads or Starlight Theater or any other venue. They’re all impacted. We’ve got to do what we can to make sure that artists and venues can continue to have these places where we can really all come together.”

Save Our Stages Kansas City takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. You can stream it on Center Cut Records and Record Bar‘s Facebook pages.