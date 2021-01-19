In one of his final acts, Trump declassifies documents on FBI’s Russia probe

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. In Trump’s presidency, fact checking became a cottage industry unto itself. And “alternative facts” became a buzzphrase, coined by one of his admiring aides. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump, hours before leaving office, ordered the declassification of a binder of documents related to the FBI’s Russia probe that led to a long investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, who has long wanted to prove Democrats sought to use the probe to oust him, said in a memorandum that some redactions have been made to the documents in order to allow their public disclosure.

Transcripts from the Senate investigation into the handling of the Russia investigation were released Friday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

The probe dates back to 2016, when the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report finding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I consider the Crossfire Hurricane investigation a massive system failure by senior leadership, but not representative of the dedicated, hardworking patriots who protect our nation every day at Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice,” Sen. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement.

The interviews were conducted from Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to Thursday, October 29, 2020.

“The transcripts released today are valuable for one reason: They confirm that the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Russian election interference and Trump campaign ties to Russia was entirely justified. That’s the same conclusion reached by DOJ Inspector General Horowitz last December when he completed his own two-year investigation,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.